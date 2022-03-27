By Chinonso Alozie

A group under the name Amaechi Vanguard in USA/Canada, has called on the All Progressives Congress APC, to choose the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a consensus candidate for the APC, presidential ticket in 2023 because he had sacrificed enough for the party.

The Coordinator of the group, Daniels Chukwuma, said this to newsmen in Owerri, adding that Amaechi’s ambition would bring peace to the country.

According to the group, “Chief Chibuike Amaechi had made enough sacrifices for the APC. he has taken enough bullets for the APC. Amaechi was at the forefront of canvassing for Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential ambition in the south South and South-East zones in 2015 of a time it was like a sin to do so in the two regions.

“He canvassed for Buhari in Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Akwa Ibom and others states in the South-South and states. Remember these are Goodluck Jonathan’s home states and areas he was hugely supported. His region but Amaechi took the bull by the horn and went through the humiliation process to ensure that APC won the 2015 presidential election.

“Also, remember that he was the one who in 2014 led five aggrieved PDP governors to the APC. That move fortified APC and positioned it for the victory in 2015. Also, he led Buhari’s campaigns two times across the lengths and breaths of this country in 2015 and 2019 as the Director-General of the campaign organization and APC emerged victoriously. So it is a payback time. All the stakeholders of the party should elect him the consensus presidential candidate.

“We, Amaechi Vanguard USA/ Canada under the leadership of Haruna Bature, the global chairman. Believe that Nigeria now needs a nationalist in the capacity of Amaechi as the president. We need to prioritize our needs and should be able to say no to irredentists who want to hijack this country again.”