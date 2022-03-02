TTP processes 892,780 trucks, moves to increase automation

By Godwin Oritse

THE leadership of the Transit Truck Park, TTP, is currently in talks with terminal operators to reduce turn-around time for cargo clearance, just as it has efforts to increase its automation with a view to easing human interface in the cargo delivery chain.

Speaking to newsmen during its first year anniversary, Managing Director of TTP, Mr. Jama Onwubariri, said that the electronic call-up system, otherwise known as ‘Eto’, has succeeded in bringing sanity to the ports access roads by controlling trucks movement, adding, “This has seen the economic and recreational activities slowly returning to the Apapa area and the environment is gradually returning to its previous state.”

Onwubariri also said that TTP has processed 892,780 trucks to lift cargoes from the ports just as the firm has over 9,563 registered users on Eto App with about 83,531 trucks registered.

The TTP boss explained that the move to increase its automation is meant to eliminate human contact and have a seamless pick up of cargoes by truckers from the ports.

He explained that the target of the firm is to reduce the 90 hours time within which trucks access the ports to 24 hours.

In his remarks, Chairman of the ‘Eto’ implementing Committee, Mr. Ayo Durowaye, of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, said that it was not yet time for TTP to celebrate as the progress so far recorded has not been translated to port efficiency.

Durowaye urged the management of TTP to further look inward with a view to re-jigging its working tools and reduce the time trucks takes to access the ports from 90 hours to 24 hours.

He said: “I congratulate you but it is not time to celebrate because there is still much to be done; you need to address issues and challenges affecting your system internally, like the internet challenges, and the issue of charges.

“For me the immediate successes should be related to the efficiency at the ports. So I need TTP to relate with the terminal operators so as to achieve the desired increase in efficiency at the ports.”