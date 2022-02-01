By Benjamin Njoku

Rugged actor, Zubby Michael is currently a proud owner of a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A fan of the actor whom he identified as Nana Atiku gave him the plot of land to mark his birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, the actor described the plot of land as one of his best birthday presents ever.

Posing with Nana in a picture he posted on IG, Zubby wrote, “Best cake day gift ever. NANA ATIKU just gifted ME a plot of land in Abuja as a cake day gift @nanaatiku_kadi. I really appreciate this. Thanks and GOD bless.”

Meanwhile, celebrities have been sending their birthday greetings on social media to the bad boy actor, who is known for playing gangster and tough roles in movies.