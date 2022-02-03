By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, replied Senator Rochas Okorocha, asking him to stop using its name to launder his image towards achieving his presidential ambition.

IPOB also told Nigerian politicians, particularly those from South East extraction to stop involving its name in their political campaigns or face the wrath of the pro-Biafra group.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Politicians should leave IPOB out of their campaign remarks’, described Senator Okorocha’s tenure as Governor in Imo State as one of the most unfortunate things that have happened to the state.

IPOB’s statement read: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great liberator and prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements coming from former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, claiming how IPOB operates and convinced youths in our region.”

“Okorocha tried everything he could as governor of Imo State to stop IPOB in Imo State but he failed and now he has started including IPOB in the infamous statements he was using to deceive the gullible minds in the state thinking he can be allowed to use IPOB for political gains.

“Okorocha’s tenure as Governor of Imo State was one of the most unfortunate things that have happened to Imo State.

“His infamous administration as Imo governor is better forgotten. Nigerians know him for whom he is: a hypocrite and selfish politician. He should not play his evil politics close to IPOB.

“Okorocha collected many lands belonging to the people of Imo State by force, converted same into his personal property because he was running Imo State as a private estate.

“His atrocities in Imo State are pursuing him and his family including that of his son in-law because he could not advise his father- in- law to leave people’s ancestral lands and homes. Their evil will continue to hunt them till eternity.

“Okorocha started this ranting during the jamboree declaration he did in Abuja and mentioned IPOB to appeal to his gullible audience. Since he has decided to use IPOB as a campaign slogan, let him prepare well!

“The infamous Imo State immediate past Governor arrested our women in Imo State thinking he can break the spirit of IPOB followers.

“The present administration in Imo State collected back the people’s lands he forcefully took from them and handed back to the owners. Since then, Okorocha hasn’t been himself.

“He and his successor started sponsoring unknown gunmen and cannibalism in the entire South East region, but we will soon expose them.

“The two are birds of a feather that flock together. They should stop deceiving Imo citizens and Nigerians over share of their evil booty which is the root cause of their now bitter face-off.”

