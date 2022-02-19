.

The Yaba College of Technology Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Yaba, Lagos has raised an alarm over a missing staff, Mr Adeyinka Ahmed Olamilekan, a lecturer for two weeks now.

This was disclosed in a letter by the Union, titled “Notification Of A Missing Person” dated February 16, 2022, released to newsmen by the Union Public Relations officer, Olagoke Oluwafemi in early hours on Friday, signed by its Chairman, Comrade Ojo Monday, who stated that all channels to reach Mr Adeyinka Ahmed Olamilekan, proved abortive till now.

According to him, the missing staff was last seen on 5th February 2022.

“Mr Adeyinka Ahmed Olamilekan was a staff of Yaba College of Technology in Department of Agricultural Technology and reside in Odo-Iragunshi in Epe, specifically behind Cele 1, off Otodola farm road, Epe, Lagos State.

If you have any information about Mr Adeyinkn Ahmed Olamilekan whereabouts, please kindly contact Mr Rosulu Olamiji, HOD Department of Agric Technology Yabatech Epe Campus on 08026302972, ASUP General Secretary Comrade Akingbade Adekunle on 08036321288 or visit ASUP Secretariat Yabatech chapter office besides Auto workshop, Yabatech Lagos. We shall be grateful for all possible assistance in getting to the root of the issue”

A call to Yabatech was not taken as of the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria