By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A housewife in Ogun State, Ramota Soliu, has reportedly fled her matrimonial home after killing her husband, Bello Soliu, at a Fulani settlement located at Iyana Ilewo in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Bello died from the body injuries he suffered when the wife poured hot water on him, Saturday.

The woman, whose six years relationship with Bello has produced two kids.

It was also gathered that Bello had on Friday invited some relatives to help in talking to his wife, who he said was fond of starving him and an Arabic student living with them.

The fleeing woman allegedly woke up Saturday morning, boiled water and bathed her husband with it.

Usman Saliu, a brother to the deceased, said: “My brother has always been complaining about Ramota. She had a habit of starving an Arabic student living with them. Sometimes, she would not serve my brother food too.

“For peace to reign, Bello invited us to talk to his wife. People waded in on Friday, talked to her, but she didn’t say anything in response.

“Very early Saturday morning, she woke up and started boiling water. People thought she wanted to make amala or ogi. The water was on fire for like one hour. All of a sudden, we heard a loud noise from her husband quarters where he was sleeping.

“We rushed down to see what was happening, and we discovered that the woman had bathed our brother with the water she boiled. His body was already peeling.

“We rushed him to a hospital at Rounder in Abeokuta, but he was rejected. We took him somewhere else. But he eventually died Tuesday evening.

Another brother of the deceased, Aliu Soliu, said Bello was buried Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Aliu stated that the family is searching for the woman, saying: “We will get her photo so that people can help us locate her.”

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who also confirmed the incident, said, he heard the incident being discussed on a radio programme, adding that he was not sure the case was reported to the police, adding that the police would investigate the matter without delay.

Vanguard News Nigeria