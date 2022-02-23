The management of Dana Air has said the “air return” made in Abuja by its Lagos-bound aircraft was due to bad weather.

Vanguard reported that a Dana flight made an emergency landing in Abuja at 2:25p.m.

The fully-loaded plane developed a yet-to-be ascertained problem, leading to the emergency landing.

The pilot was said to have announced mid-air that the flight could no longer continue for some obvious reasons. Read the full story HERE.

However, in a statement by Dana’s Communication Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, the firm said it was just a case of bad weather that made the pilot decided to land.

Ezenwa said: “Our flight 9J 336 from Abuja to Lagos on 23rd February 2022, had an air return due to bad weather at destination.

“The passengers on the aircraft were advised to disembark and board another of our aircraft on ground so the aircraft that had the air return could refuel for another flight.

“At Dana Air, the safety of our crew and passengers will remain at the centre of everything we do and this commitment won’t change anytime soon.”

Vanguard News