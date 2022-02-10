Jhaysings has been in the music scene for a while and has been consistent after breaking out in 2019 with his smash hit single ‘Loke Loke’ featuring Red Eye Label Superstar, Victor AD. Born Sadiq Adebowale Oluwaseun, the fast-rising artiste, songwriter, and music producer continues to form an enticing soundscape for Afrobeats fans across the country with a strong message that another star has emerged as the new kid on the block.

Currently signed to Hillbank Music, Jhaysings speaks about his beginning, recent project, “Rhythm & Roses” EP as well as his creative process.

You recently dropped an EP titled Rhythm & Roses, how is the feedback so far?

The feedback has been amazing. Like positive responses from fans of different countries; all over the world. I feel really happy with the acceptance it’s received so far, and it can only get better.

Tell us more about your background?

I’m Sadiq Adebowale Oluwaseun, I’m from a family of six. I went to African Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye, and studied English Language at the Lagos State University. Music has been in existence in my family, my grandpa used to be a talking drummer while my mum was a chorister in her church. I started singing and doing music from my secondary school days. I used to be in a music group called ‘One Flow’, consisting of two singers and two rappers. We had our singles titled “need you” and “one fire” far back as 2008/2009. Then I took music more seriously when I had my first recording deal with Great Records in 2012.

Is it difficult to combine music, songwriting with production ?

Combining music, songwriting with production has been an easy drive for me, because they are all intertwined. Songwriting and music production has enhanced my creativity in music and helped me find my sound over the years.

How would you describe your struggle over the years finding your feet in the industry?

Well, the road has been “rocky” over the years. Piercing into the industry has been uneasy, it seemed almost impossible but then my sound, grace, drive and passion made it possible to have feet.

You have worked with Blaqbonez, Victor AD, what were the experiences like?

Working with top celebrities and my other colleagues in the industry has been an amazing experience and also an eye opener for me.

You broke into the industry with ‘Loke Loke’ in 2019, how is the journey so far?

The journey has been great, and the acceptance has been remarkable. The picture is clearer and the big break is nearer.

How long have you been in the music industry?

I have been in the industry for about 14 years, working on the low and finding my sounds.

Tell us about challenges you face and was there a time you feel like quitting?

I have dad a few challenges, I learnt many lessons and came across many blessings. Every challenge that I’ve conquered has been a push and a drive to my passion and success. And yes, at some point when nothing seems happening and pressure from friends and family comes, I just find my way out of such atmosphere and create a sound from my pains. I’ve never thought of quitting.

You are signed to Hillbank Music, does having a record label play a big role in the industry?

Yes it does. They play a major role in the industry. It helps give an artiste the platform to ride on and showcase the artiste creativity/talent to the universe. Doors that seem difficult for the artiste to open, a record makes it easy to open.

Who influences you in the music industry?

Wande Coal did at my early stage, then different sounds and lifestyles from bigwigs in the industry as well.

Who would you like to collaborate with those heavyweights in the industry?

Yes, I would like to work with Wande Coal and other variables.

What do you think the future holds for the Nigerian music industry?

The future is now in the Nigerian Music Industry as Afrobeats is in the face of the world, we’ve come to stay and own a place in the universe. We’d be here for decades and ages.

If you’re not doing music, what will you be doing?

I will be in the I.T or real estate sector.

COVID-19 affected the industry, and DJ weren’t getting enough shows, how we’re you coping?

As a music producer, I was coping from beat making and also from mixing songs for other acts.

Now that you just dropped your EP, What other project do you want to embark on now?

I’d be dropping lots of singles, then I will drop an album.

Your advice to younger artistes like you?

Stay focus and stay true to your sound.