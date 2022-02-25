By Henry Ojelu

Software engineer and tech expert, Akinola Abdulakeem Akinade, popularly known as Àgbà Akin has revealed why he’s tutoring young Nigerians trying to get into tech space for free on social media.

According to the Agriculture graduate of the University of Ilorin, his mission is to establish equal opportunities and a leveled playing field for small-scale businesses to thrive.

Akinade went on to launch Swiftspeed Appcreator swiftspeedappcreator.com, a cross-platform and open-source mobile app maker developed and managed by his company “Ssu-Technology Limited”.

In his words; “When I started teaching coding, it was not convenient, buts it’s a passion for me, I see the way Nigeria youth community is perceived as a place filled with fraudsters, and I thought about the best way to help the youths find their feet is by teaching them various things about tech, and I’ve chosen to use Twitter, which is my most active social media.

“The turnout has been massive, I had over 70k followers in just 2 weeks of starting out. Thousands of people enrolled in the course, and they are constantly practicing with a picture of their workspace”.

“It makes me happy that I’m bringing up a generational talent of techies in the nearest soon,” he added.

He further said there are no criteria for joining his tutorial, but students must be following up with classes and doing all the class assignments assigned.

“We host exams and offer scholarships as well via our newfound product, aptLearn (aptlearn.io), by offering scholarships to students who are outstanding in my Twitter classes to study programming and other tech-related courses.

Akinade’s popular software “Swiftspeed Appcreator” has powered over 500,000 apps worldwide, which help individuals and agencies develop a mobile app without programming knowledge.

They also host I.T classes taught by experts in each field of all courses [Programming, Android, IOS, Robotics, and other evolving technological languages], programming tutorials, and web application development.