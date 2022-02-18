Budding music star, Abdulazeez Abdulganiy Opeyemi,popularly known as DJ Zeeez may have started his career in music as a DJ, but has now dumped the business in order to focus on creating relatable music.

DJ Zeeez who was formerly famous for being a disc jockey, has now switched tents and is determined to be recognized as one of Nigeria’s promising acts.

The DJ cum Singer, said he decided to delve into music properly by becoming a singer in order to create unique and relatable sounds that will place him on the list of artistes to look out for.

“I stopped being a DJ so that I could focus solely on making good music; I want to be famous and unforgettable; I want to be a force to reckon with in the music industry and I felt the best way to achieve that is to become a musician, I’m optimistic about this step I’ve taken because I’m sure it will lead to bigger heights,”he said.

He further added that he took the bold step of releasing his first song entitled “Zaddy ” which featured singers Papisnoop and Jaido P in January 2021,saying that the release of his song was only the beginning of bigger and better things to come in the future.

“Zaddy is just one out of the many projects I have lined up, there are many others in the works because I want to dole out as many songs as possible, there are also other collaborations that I’m working on and looking forward to, I’m rest assured that my future in music is bright”, he added.

DJ Zeeez also mentioned that according to his experience, being a DJ did not fetch him the much needed recognition or accolades that he deserved and this was one of the factors that led him into becoming an artiste.