Wireshark (formerly called Ethereal) is network packet analysis software. The function of network data packet analysis software is to intercept network data packets and display the most detailed network data packet data as much as possible.

Wireshark uses WinPCAP as an interface to exchange data messages directly with the network card. [<a href=”https://www.spotodumps.com/p/cisco-certified-devnet-associate-devasc-200-901.html”>200-901 training</a>]

Network administrators use Wireshark to detect network problems, network security engineers use Wireshark to check information security related issues, developers use Wireshark to debug new communication protocols, and ordinary users use Wireshark to learn about network protocols. Therefore, the Wireshark software is very useful software.

How to use Wireshark? Today we will share with you some related methods of using Wireshark software.

1. Determine the location of Wireshark. If there is no correct location, it will take a long time to capture some data that has nothing to do for you after starting Wireshark. Therefore, you must first determine the location of Wireshark before you can start using it.

2. Select the capture interface. Normally, many people usually choose the interface that connects to the Internet network as the capture interface, so that they can capture network-related data. Otherwise, the other captured data will not help you in any way.

3. Use capture filter. Setting up capture filters can save users a lot of time and avoid generating too large capture files. In this way, users can avoid being disturbed by other files when analyzing data.

4. Use display filter. The display filter is applied to the capture file to tell Wireshark to display only those packets that meet the filter conditions. Display filters are more commonly used than capture filters. It can be used to filter packets that you don’t want to see, but it will not delete the data. If you want to restore it, just delete the filter condition.

5. Use coloring rules. You will often see different colors in the packet list area. This is the very user-friendly aspect of Wireshark. It allows you to specify conditions and display the data packets that meet the conditions in a specified color. It will be more convenient for you to find data packets.

6. Build the chart. Graphic analysis is an essential part of data analysis. It is also a highlight of Wireshark. If users want to see the changes of data in a network more clearly, the data distribution can be easily displayed in the form of graphs. Wireshark has different graphical display functions to help you understand the captured packets.

7. Reorganize the data. The reorganization function of Wireshark can reorganize the information of different data packets in a session, or reorganize a complete picture or file one by one. Since the transferred files are often large, the information is distributed in multiple data packets. In order to be able to view the entire picture or file, it is necessary to use the method of reorganizing the data to achieve this.

The above is the entire content of the Wireshark software usage method. We hope it can be helpful to you~

<a href=”https://www.spotodumps.com/p/ccie-sec-lab-cisco-certified-internetwork-expert-security-lab.html”> spotodumps.com </a>