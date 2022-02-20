By Egufe Yafugborhi

SENATOR Magnus Abe has asserted that President Mohammadu Buhari’s non interference in the nation’s electoral processes would stand out among his legacies when he exits office.

Abe, former Senator representing Rivers Southeast senatorial district, stated this at weekend’s visit to Korokoro, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers state, to thank His Majesty, King G N K Gininwa OFR, Gbenemene Tai, President and other members of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni for the Chieftaincy bestowed on him by the Supreme Council.

He told the gathering, “If President Buhari has not done anything for Nigeria, he has done something Nigerians can never forget. He has given you, Nigerian people power to choose whoever you want as your leader.

“He has refused to interfere in the political choices of Nigerians. He has refused to manipulate the electoral process. Because of that today with the advent of the BEVAS machine which identifies every vote, you have the opportunity to choose whoever you like.

“Therefore, if you do not take advantage of this opportunity to choose a government that will serve you, tomorrow, do not come and talk about the dividends of democracy, because dividend goes to shareholders.

“If you do not own shares you cannot accrue dividends. And the opportunity that you have to own shares in the government is that you must choose a government that will serve you.”

To his supporters, he charged, “It is time you took this message to every nooks and cronies of where you came from. Mobilize people, talk to them, get them to understand that the power to choose who leads you is your own and it is the government that you choose that you will get. No people; no godfather; no moneybag is more important than yourself.

“All the money you see today in the hands of politicians came from the government and not from anywhere. If you decide tomorrow to take charge of that government, and that the money of the government will only be used to serve you and nothing else, you can make that decision by carefully looking at the kind of government that you elect.”

King Giniwa, on who succeeds Governor Nyesom Wike, stated, “We (Ogonis) have supported others including governors in the past so if an Ogoni son becomes governor it is not bad. We want an Ogoni son to be governor but let it be someone that Ogoni loves.

“I want to appeal that Rivers people should change their minds, we are part and parcel of this state. Ogoni people should be considered for governor this time. We have those that are qualified in our land to govern this state peacefully.”