VKS Nigeria Construction Limited has expressed commitments to deliver quality roads and on contractual time its road projects in Onna local government area in Akwa Ibom State.

The assurance was given by the Group Human Resources Manager, VKS Nigeria Construction Limited, Mr. Ndiana Isong while interacting with newsmen on Monday.

READ ALSO;Buhari vows to pursue vigorously repatriation of Nigerian artefacts

This is against the backdrop of public outcries over the non-completion of the 15.3 kilometres Ikwe, Odio, Ndoneyo, and Ikot Akpatek roads in the local government area.

Isong noted that since the construction company berthed the State in 2015, they have not only delivered quality and high profile jobs in line with specifications, but they have been working in line with timelines and sometimes delivering before deadlines.

The Human Resources Manager explained that what delayed the completion of the road was strictly technical issues which he said have been resolved.

“We want to state emphatically that we have never failed the government of Akwa Ibom State in terms of delivery on roads. We had a little technical issue on that particular road, hence it delayed the work. But now, it has been resolved.”

He noted that having resolved the technical issue, the company is poised on completing the project and handing it over to the State Governor before the completion of his tenure.

Isong added “Work is ongoing, we have mobilized to the site. Our offices are located at the site to show seriousness. The people of the community are fully assured of the completion. In less than no time, we will complete the road with quality. The people of Ndon Eyo, Ikot Akpatek, Ikwe, and Odio Community have seen the level of progress on the road”.

When views about the project were sampled from community members, they expressed optimism of the construction company completing the project on time and without compromising quality.

According to the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs in Onna local government area, Johnbull Sunday, VKS only stopped work during covid-19 but had since returned to the site.

He said the work at the site has been done speedily and he envisages it would be completed in a few months’ time.

Sunday added “Our dear Governor relieved our suffering by awarding the road project. We are glad that the work was given to VKS because we have seen the standard projects they have carried out across the entire state.

“2020 and part of 2021 was a difficult year for all companies including construction companies. But we are glad that after covid-19, VKS has returned to the site in full force. Anyone who visits these roads will attest to this truth. May God bless our governor”.

A woman leader in the area, Imaobong Okon thanked the state government for the concern given to the road project. She said owing to the level of work already carried out and the number of personnel by the company, she envisages that the road may be near completion before the rains.

When reporters visited the area, it was observed that the project is at the level of the stone base compact.

Contacted, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga said there is no cause for alarm on the project.

While stating that work is ongoing, he pointed out that the State Government is hopeful that the project will be completed before the year 2022 comes to an end.

Prof. Ibanga said “Work is ongoing as you have seen. The construction firm is doing what they are supposed to do. Hopefully, by the end of the year, the work will be delivered to the state and the people of Odio, Ikwe, Ndon-Eyo, and Ikot Akpatek community.”

It will be recalled that VKS NIGERIA CONSTRUCTION LIMITED has delivered several completed projects in the state since making her inroads into the state.

Some of the completed projects delivered to the state government in the last five years are: The 21 Smart Storey building, St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery, ongoing construction of Victor Attah International Terminal building, construction of 12,742km Awa Iman-Asong-Ikot road with 2 bridges in Onna and Mkpat Enin LGA, Dualization of 1km Awa Nkan road with outfalls drains in Onna, amongs other.

The firm also built Jubilee Syringe factory and Kings Flour Mill Limited, its subsidiaries.

The company is also handling projects in different parts of the country including Rivers State, Lagos and the FCT.