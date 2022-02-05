Late Victor Asikolo

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele in Delta State is currently enveloped with palpable anxiety, following the murder of the Zone 2 Vigilante Commander in Sapele, Delta State, Victor Asikolo.

Asikolo was reportedly shot dead at about 6pm on Friday by gunmen yet to be identified.

The incident happened around Okpe road, close to licencing office near Awolowo road junction.

Vanguard gathered that Asikolo was driving a Sienna car when suddenly a car double crossed him where he was shot severally by the assailants amidst screaming from onlookers along that route.

Tension was further heightened, as boys who were said to be loyal to him took to the street in tears and vowing to take revenge.

Members of the vigilante group were equally seen hitting the streets “they are just starting we won’t give up” one of the vigilante who craved anonymity said, accusing cult boys of masterminding the crime.

As at the time of filing this report, vehicular movement in and out of Sapele and its environs was halted since 7pm.

Local residents reported that security agencies, including operatives of Police and Delta Hawk were on ground to restore law and order.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for reaction.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the state, Voke Ubuara, said they are sad with the development, saying that he was trailed and shot dead.

Continuing, he disclosed that for the past six to seven years, criminals in the town have found it difficult to use the waterway which is part of Asikolo’s jurisdiction.