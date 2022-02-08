.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A lecturer with the Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof. Muhammad Sani Yahaya has cried foul for being excluded by Kaduna Polytechnic Governing Council from candidates seeking to be rector of the Northern Premier institution established by the British Colonial Govt in 1956.

Prof. Yahaya made this known during a press conference in Kaduna.

He said he was disqualified by the institution’s Governing Body because he was now teaching at KASU on secondment from Kaduna Polytechnic.

According to him, he had been in the services of Kaduna polytechnic, an institution he noted he joined in 1994 as an assistant lecturer, rose through the ranks and become a professor.

Also Read:

Residents joyful as cars arrive Bayelsa community for first time

” I saw no justifiable reason for my disqualification from taking part in the Rectorship interview,” he said.

He accused the institution’s Governing Body of defying the polytechnic Act by disqualifying a candidate who applied for a post of the Rector of Kaduna Poly on the ground that he was a Professor teaching in a university.

The Professor of Agriculture appealed to the Minister of Education, Governor El-Rufai, Emir of Zazzau, Executive Secretary of NBTE, Chairman House Committee on Tertiary Education and Selllamong other relevant personalities to prevail on Kadpoly Governing Council to rescind its decision in the interest of fairness, justice and the rule of law.

” I have been illegally excluded from the interview for the post of Rector Kaduna Poly in a gross violation of my inalienable right and out of four other candidates that rose to the rank of Chief Lecturers from the same institution,” he alleged.

Vanguard News Nigeria