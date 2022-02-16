Uzotex Charity Foundation, UCF, has concluded plans to support the educational pursuits of students in Umuchima community and its environs.

To this end, the charity organization, which was founded by foremost industrialist, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, would pay the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board ,JAMB, enrollment fees for students within the area.

A statement by the Public Relations /Legal Officer of UCF, Chief Paschal Muoneke, called on interested students to submit their applications to the foundation’s email address.

It further said the requirements for eligibility include Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) or West African Examination Council (WAEC) result, name of parents, name of kindred, community and local government area, passport photograph and means of identification.

The statement added that the catchment area for the programme is Umuchima community and its environs (Umuma Ebenmano communities).

In addition, it said the deadline for submission of requirements is February 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, founder of UCF, Mbisiogu, who is also the Chairman of Blue Diamond Group and Shanghai Engineering Works, said he was inspired by the desire to equip young people with what they need to be productive in the society.

He explained that some do not aquire higher education not because of their making , but the lack of funds.

Hence his decision to provide JAMB forms for those interested, saying that an educated populace is the greatest asset any society can boast of.

Mbisiogu, who also provide yearly media outreach programmes among other philanthropic gestures, urged youths to embrace this opportunity, saying the future of the nation depends on the youths.