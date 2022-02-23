Uzodimma has failed Imo ― Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, dismissing him as a failure.

Wike spoke at a grand reception organized in honour of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in Owerri, Wednesday.

The Rivers governor said that what he described as Uzodimma’s failure will make it easy for PDP to reclaim the governorship of Imo in 2024.

He submitted that the only mistake PDP can make is not to work together towards achieving victory.

Wike urged the party’s faithful in Imo to do away with factions and unite for victory.

“One of the reasons I came is to tell you that capturing the governorship of Imo State is in our hands. The man that is here has failed. The only mistake we will make is for us not to work together. And we can’t make that mistake. We will support you.

“APC has failed at the national level, they have kept Nigeria under tension. Look at what they are doing with the signing of the electoral act. A party that cannot hold a convention; is that a party? Nigerians are tired of APC.

“PDP will take over Imo and at the national level. Go and tell your brother (referring to Uzodimma) that I said so. Some of you here who are spies should go and tell him. Nobody can intimidate you. Don’t be afraid. The days when the fourth person becomes the first are gone. It can never happen again”, he stated.

In his speech, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, maintained that the party will take over the leadership of the country in 2023.

Ayu said the APC-led federal government is one that doesn’t listen to the people and therefore needs to be voted out.

He urged the leaders of the party in Imo to unity and support one another.

Deputy Chairman, PDP Governors Forum and Abia State governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu, stated that it’s obvious Imo belongs to PDP.

Ikpeazu said nobody will ambush the party again to take its victory at the court.

Former governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, submitted that PDP had won every election in Imo, adding that the party has learnt from its mistakes.

Ihedioha encouraged everyone to remain faithful.

In his remarks, the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said PDP has one common enemy which is APC.

Anyanwu stated that PDP is united in the state, promising never to use his position to witch-hunt anybody.

Vanguard News Nigeria