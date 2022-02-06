By Ayo onikoyi

US-based filmmaker and actress, Christiana Boluwade is set to premiere her latest movie ‘Alantakun (Spider). The movie according to the actress will premiere on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The actress who has been in the make-believe industry for over two decades with ground-breaking productions and a lot more accolades is showing no signs of stopping as she is ready to storm Nollywood with another blockbuster.

Boluwade has produced flicks like ‘Taloloko’, ‘The Fight’ ‘Okun-ebi’, ‘Alantaku’, ‘Retribution the series’ amongst others. She is known for producing impeccable movies.

Alantakun, shot in New York, is a story about a husband and wife who connive to defraud rich people for their greed and laziness.

The movie ‘Alantakun’ features actors like Christiana Boluwade, Allwell Ademola, Damola Olatunji, Bayo Alawiye, Tosin Salami and Idowu Akinsade and written by Christiana Boluwade herself.

Asked why she delved into film-making, the revered filmmaker said: “I produce movies to teach and instruct people. I use film-making as a medium to communicate wisdom about life’s issues. ‘Alantakun’ is not any different. The movie is a must watch for every home and parents. Anyone who watches the movie will definitely be educated.

“Growing up, I was fascinated by movie stars on TV and I decided to nurture that dream. I am a Christian so my movies are bound to teach lessons that will positively impact the lives of my viewers”