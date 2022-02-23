American based Nigerian disc Jockey, Chinonso Kelvin Nonyelu known by his stage name Djfreshyk has teamed up with afro-beats music artists Nestraya and shizem to release his debut single titled, “Body”.

Mixed and produced by Young D, the song talks about groovy love and admiration for someone special. It unpacks sweet melodies and influxes elements of afro tunes, indicating Djfreshy’s undoubted talent and unrelentless approach to cement his place in the music industry.

The song which is currently distributed by Primemusicpartners across headlines has been tipped to gain fame and become one of the street anthems around the world.

Djfreshyk who expressed excitement over his first release, stated that he was moved by his passion for good music and releasing something fresh off from the norm.

“I love to be unique. I don’t believe in trend. This project has been on my desk for several years and I felt I needed to do more to make it perfect enough before releasing it out there.

” I am glad to have my brother shizem and friend Nestraya on this. Body is out to make bold statement and am sure all the fans will love it”, he said.