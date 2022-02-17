By Ikechukwu Odu

There were lamentations by the students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, on Thursday, over the one-month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, following failed implementation of Memorandum of Action, MoA, and other agreements the Union reached with the Federal Government.

The strike action which was declared on Monday paralyzed academic activities in the institution, leaving the students who just returned from the Yuletide and New Year celebrations in helpless situation.

A 100 level student of Music Department, Obichukwu Abraham, said the ASUU strike will further rubbish the already badly affected academic calendar of universities due to the drawback occasioned by the coronavirus.

He called on the Federal Government and ASUU to return to the negotiation table and bring the industrial action to an end before the one month deadline issued by the academic union elapses.

Another 100 level student of Public Administration, who pleaded for anonymity said that continuous strike action by ASUU will turn products of Nigerian universities into half-baked graduates.

The source said that students are always at the receiving end the strikes due to the level of rush and pressure they are being subjected to whenever academic activities resume, adding that their stay in school is always prolonged due to incessant industrial actions.

Also, a 400 level student of Computer Science Department, Mary Chioma, regretted that her final year project defence which was hitherto scheduled for this month would be affected due to the strike.

Chioma who said that the Federal Government has no regards for education and the future of the youths of this nation, pleaded with ASUU and the government to urgently find lasting solutions to the issues prompting frequent industrial actions by the academic union.

The UNN-ASUU chairman, Comrade Christian Opata, said that his members at UNN have complied fully to the directives of the national body regarding the industrial action.

“UNN ASUU agreed in a congress to join the nationwide warning strike after the National Executive Council, NEC, of the Union made the initial declaration, and for us here in UNN the strike is total and comprehensive.

“We have written to the university management, Deans of Faculties, Heads of Departments, Director of Centers and Institutes within the campus about the ongoing strike.

“Currently, there is no teaching, no Departmental Boards meeting, no examination, etc, in fact, all academics activities have been suspended,” he said.