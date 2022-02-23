By James Ogunnaike

Unknown assailants, Sunday night, slaughtered two-night guards attached to the Total filling station around Delabo Junction, Ilisan Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The night guards, who were residents of Ilisan Remo, were discovered in the pool of their blood, Monday.

It was gathered that the assailants allegedly took nothing away from the filing station, fuelling suspicion that it might be a pure case of assassination.

The incident had caused some palpable fear in the town, coming on the heels of the reported Hausa clash with police on Friday.

It would be recalled that the Hausa residents in the town had on Friday clashed with the police for refusing to hand over the two armed robbery suspects who attempted to steal a motorcycle belonging to one of them.

The Hausas had demanded that the two suspects be handed over to them so that they could deal with them despite the police assurance that the robbery suspects would get the deserved treatment under the law.

The police had, however, rebuffed this primitive attempt but the Hausas had reportedly insisted to have their ways, hurling stones and sticks at the police officers.

The police were said to have been forced to fire shots into the air to disperse the rampaging Hausa youths.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, proved abortive as calls made to his lines were not connecting.

