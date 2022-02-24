UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc who was present at the 1st Combined Matriculations Ceremony of Tanko Ribah College of Education and Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, official member of worldwide constituent campuses of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. has tasked all of the his students for improvement on education and Technology as contemporary issue in the society.

Aremu who also tallies as Chairman Board of Trustees Tanko Ribah College of Education Ribah, Kebbi state, explained further on education and technology as stated: “Educational technology (commonly abbreviated as edutech, or edtech) is the combined use of computer hardware, software, and educational theory and practice to facilitate learning. When referred to with its abbreviation, edtech, it is often referring to the industry of companies that create educational technology

“In addition to practical educational experience, educational technology is based on theoretical knowledge from various disciplines such as communication, education, psychology, sociology, artificial intelligence, and computer science. It encompasses several domains including learning theory, computer-based training, online learning, and m-learning, where mobile technologies are used.”

According to Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu the Fellow and World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor at Cambridge Scholars Publishing of United Kingdom where he cited The Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT) defined educational technology as “the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.”

He defined instructional technology as “the theory and practice of design, development, utilization, management, and evaluation of processes and resources for learning.

“As such, educational technology refers to all valid and reliable applied education sciences, such as equipment, as well as processes and procedures that are derived from scientific research, and in a given context may refer to theoretical, algorithmic or heuristic processes: it does not necessarily imply physical technology. Educational technology is the process of integrating technology into education in a positive manner that promotes a more diverse learning environment and a way for students to learn how to use technology as well as their common assignments.”

He also explained further that, “Computers, tablets and mobile devices /Teaching and learning online Collaborative learning is a group-based learning approach in which learners are mutually engaged in a coordinated fashion to achieve a learning goal or complete a learning task. With recent developments in smartphone technology, the processing powers and storage capabilities of modern mobiles allow for advanced development and the use of apps. Many app developers and education experts have been exploring smartphone and tablet apps as a medium for collaborative learning.

“Computers and tablets enable learners and educators to access websites as well as applications. Many mobile devices support m-learning , Mobile devices such as clickers and smartphones can be used for interactive audience response feedback. Mobile learning can provide performance support for checking the time, setting reminders, retrieving worksheets, and instruction manuals.

“Such devices as iPads are used for helping disabled (visually impaired or with multiple disabilities) children in communication development as well as in improving physiological activity, according to the iStimulation Practice Report. Computers in the classroom have been shown to increase rates of engagement and interest when computers and smart devices are utilized educationally in classrooms.”