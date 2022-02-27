By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended the one hundred, 100, youths who participated in the Dakkada Digital Skills BOOTCAMP training on ICT software development for the successful completion of the programme

Emmanuel who gave the commendation weekend in Uyo during the graduation ceremony orgaanised for the participants said the six months training programme was designed to equip the youths with the requisite ICT skills they need to become entrepreneurs.

The governor who was represented by Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Pastor Sunny Ibuot, stressed that the vision of training Akwa Ibom youths on software development remains key in promoting skilled manpower development for industrialization and tackling youths unemployment in the state.

While thanking the consultant, facilitator, and other key stakeholders for their cooperation and support towards the successful training, the governor urged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity provided them to establish their own small businesses instead of remaining idle.

‘’We are gearing towards the completion of this administration. There are legacies Governor Udom Emmanuel is leaving behind , and one of them is human capital development. For some of you who took the programme seriously, I want to congratulate you for making it through.

“Most of the conglomerate you see today started as a one-man business, but today are very big companies. It is the value that you place on yourself that will determine where you get to in life’’, the governor advised.

In his brief remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. James Edet, expressed appreciation to the Governor for the initiative.

Ememobong noted that the training would go a long way to prepare the beneficiaries for the emerging opportunities in the ICT world which he described as ‘key to the future’.

The Chairperson Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Sunny James, in his goodwill message advised the beneficiaries to brace themselves for the challenge in the labour market.

Earlier in his presentation, facilitator of the, Dakkada Digital Skills BOOTCAMP Mr. David Ajaw, while commending the participants described the training as successful.

He expressed the optimism that they would be to create positive impact in the society with the knowledge gained during the six months training,

One of the beneficiaries, Edu-Uwem Udoh, who enrolled in Cybersecurity Networking, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for giving her the opportunity in the programme. She promised to use the knowledge gain to project personal data of Akwa Ibom people.

The graduation ceremony saw certificates, laptops and starter packs presented to 27 participants trained on Computer Maintenance and Information Technology Essentials, 23 trained on Data Science and Data Analytics, 25 on Web Application Development and 25 on Network Engineering and Cybersecurity.