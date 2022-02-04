Two-month-old baby needs N16m for corrective surgery

A two-month-old baby, Nathaniel Olowogboyega, diagnosed with a double hole in the heart will need N16m to perform corrective surgery.

The mother of the baby, Mrs Tosin Olowogboyega, in an interview with our correspondent on Tuesday, said Nathaniel was first diagnosed on December 28, 2021.

She said, “He was born on November 9, 2021; we have been to different hospitals for treatment, but we were told to go and look for money to perform corrective surgery.

“Our plan was to have the surgery in Nigeria, but some doctors have advised us to go to India. Doctors at a faith-based teaching hospital said the surgery would be done in two stages if we are opting to do it in Nigeria but if we go to India it will be done once. The doctors estimated the cost of the surgery to N16m.

“I appeal to Nigerians to come to our aid; we’ve spent almost all we had since he was diagnosed and we really do not know where to turn to at this point.”

A diagnostic report from a private labouratory based in Lagos which was sighted by our correspondent revealed that Nathaniel was battling Truncus arteriosus with atrial septal defect.

The report, dated December 28, 2021 was signed by a Consultant Paediatrics Cardiologist, Dr I.B Samuel.

Nathaniel’s mother can be reached via her mobile number, 07035135027, while donations can be sent to her account number – 0219383216 (Guarantee Trust Bank).

