The Chief of Defence Simulation, Armed Forces Simulation Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Adetayo has described the training as the bedrock of any standing army.

Adetayo stated this on Saturday in Kaduna at the Commandant Luncheon of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in honour of the passing out of 295 cadets enrolled in the Short Service Course 47 of the Nigerian Army.

He charged the cadets to be disciplined and submissive to all instructions given to them by appropriate superior authorities.

He also enjoined them to be humble, diligent and have the zeal to achieve whatever objective they set for themselves.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf reminded the cadets of the need to be ready to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria with their sweat and blood upon their commissioning.

He enjoined them to be open-minded in learning on the job and to always ask their superiors questions on anything they did not understand.

The commandant noted that for the cadets to be successful in life, they should imbibe the habit of giving back to their parents, guardians and siblings which, according to him, entailed earning their goodwill.

He also implored the cadets to avoid engaging in acts capable of bringing shame and embarrassment to themselves and their families.

Reports claimed that two of the 295 cadets are Liberians and will all be commissioned on Feb. 26.

