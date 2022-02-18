.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A 25-year-old junior housewife, Rebecca Nicodemus has reportedly stabbed her rival, Precious to death over a disagreement on sex turn with their husband at Ode-Irele, in Ondo State.

The two women reportedly lived in a room and a parlour apartment with their husbands.

Police prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, informed a Chief Magistrate court in Akure that the defendant killed the deceased by stabbing her with a knife at her left backside which resulted in her death.

Ajiboye said that she committed the offence at about 5.00 am at Idogun Camp via Ode-Irele in Ondo State.

According to the prosecution, trouble started when the accused person, who was the younger wife, felt that their husband had been depriving her of sex while expending all his energy and attention on the senior wife.

The accused person reportedly confronted the deceased after a round of sex with their husband when it was her turn to sleep with him.

Also Read:

Man allegedly lures 4-year-old girl into his room, defiles her

She reportedly stabbed her to death in a fit of rage.

Following her arraignment, she had been remanded by an Akure Magistrates’ Court over the alleged murder of her rival.

The defendant who told the court that she is a farmer said that she came to Ondo State in January 2022, from Yorro Local Government Area in Taraba State to join her husband.

Narrating what led to the ugly incident, the accused person in the Police First Information Report, said” I am married to Paul Nicodemus. I came to Ondo State in January 2022 and we were leaving in the same house, I’m a farmer and we have been relating together in harmony alongside the deceased.

“On that fateful day, myself and my husband were in the living room making love, but he suddenly excused himself on a pretext that we were not free to continue with our lovemaking in the living room.”

” l sat in their living room, waiting for him, but was angered when l discovered that my husband that l was waiting for was making love to Precious inside the bedroom.

“I also heard them making derogatory remarks about me. So, I waited in the sitting room for Precious to come out from the room and when she came out, I challenged her over her unkind words.

“Rather than for her to be apologetic, she suddenly grabbed my clothes which made me angrier.

“So, I took a knife on the table in our sitting room and stabbed her at the back with the knife.

” immediately she fell down from the impact of the wound, sympathizers and the family members rushed her to the hospital but on getting to the hospital, the doctor on duty confirmed her dead.

“It was not my intention to kill her, I overreacted in anger.

Meanwhile, the charge sheet read in part,” That you, Rebecca Nicodemus, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did kill by stabbing one Precious Nicodemus with a knife at her left backside which resulted in her death and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The plea of the defendant was not taken but the police prosecutor made an oral application to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the outcome of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to him, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.

Counsel to the defendant Mr E. E Danjuma did not oppose the prosecutor’s application for the remand of the accused person.

In his ruling, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni ordered the remand of the accused person in police custody and adjourned the case till February 22, 2022, for ruling on remand application.

Vanguard News Nigeria