Popular Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham has signed an endorsement deal with ‘Checkers Custard’, a world-class food processing company specialized in the production of top quality Custard with high nutritional value for healthy living.

The unveiling took place recently at the company’s head office, Mushin, Lagos.

The Managing Director of Checkers Africa Ltd, Mr. Karan Checker expressed joy as he noted that having Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, as the first full brand ambassador for Checkers Custard is a dream materialized into the physical as the company has always looked forward to working with her.

He stated that the versatile actress has had an illustrious and blossom career that has spanned more than a decade, with unmistaken passion and excellent delivery in every of her appearance.

On the shared valued of Toyin Abraham and Nigerians favourite Checkers Custard, Mr Checkers described the brand as a pace setter with the best quality, adding that the Nollywood actress possesses similar attributes.

He pointed out that Checkers various flavours of vanilla, banana and milk 3-in-1 is also similar to Toyin Abraham’s all round excellent and ambitious acting talent.

Reacting to the ambassadorial deal, the award-winning actress while appreciating the brand for having her on board noted that she reached out to the brand first.

She further expressed: “Checkers Custard is the best family food. I reached out to them first because my family and I take the custard every morning and I don’t get to see it often. I promise the management that I will do my best, not as a brand ambassador but as a family. I would love checkers to keep to their promise to keep enriching customers.”

“I think why I accepted this deal is because they represent who I am and what I want to achieve. Hence, we are doing this signing today,” Toyin stated.