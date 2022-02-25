A renovation project can give your place a new look and improve its functionality. If you’ve been postponing your project due to the limitations of the global pandemic, now might be the right time to start your renovation project.

Depending on your specific needs, whether you’re after minor modifications or a major overhaul, there are some notable trends in home renovation you’ll want to consider:

Switching To A More Energy-Efficient HVAC System

When renovating your home, you might want to upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) system. Investing in a more efficient model can help lower your monthly utility bill and save money. Look for an HVAC system with the blue Energy Star logo, which certifies that a unit can save both money and energy.

An HVAC Contractor might even recommend a zoning system. Generally, this system involves separating your home into zones according to specific heating and cooling needs. In the long run, it’ll help ensure even temperature throughout your home and cut down overall energy costs.

Boosting The Curb Appeal With A Concrete Driveway

A deteriorating driveway will not add any curb appeal to your property. If you’re planning to improve this part of your home, consider switching to a concrete driveway. Check out reliable Concrete Contractors to guarantee a good start.

A concrete driveway gives off an aesthetic appeal and boosts the value of your property. Besides, concrete is a highly durable material resistant to fading and holds well to chemicals and staining as long as sealed properly.

In case you want an appealing option other than the distinctive gray of concrete, there are design options you can choose from, such as dyeing, staining, or even stamping, to match your home’s decor and surroundings.

Upgrading The Bathroom To A Functional Yet Spa-Like Haven

When your bathroom is out of date, or you want to transform it into a relaxing retreat, go for an upgrade. Some of the elements you might want to invest in include freestanding tubs, heated flooring, and spa details. The addition of bidet toilets is also a growing trend among many homeowners. These elements combine the well-being of a spa, along with advanced cleansing technology.

If you want to add an aesthetic aspect to your bathroom, switch to large tiles that can help make a small space look wide visually. Another advantage of bigger tiles is fewer grout lines and minimal visual clutter. You can select large rectangular tiles with a matte finish to add some slip resistance.

Installing Touchless Faucets

The pandemic made hygiene a priority at home, so the demand for touchless faucets is becoming a trend for many homeowners.

Products that offer a germ-free solution are growing in popularity. Various manufacturers offer cutting-edge technology that enables homeowners to pick smart faucets with hands-free options.

Creating An Open Kitchen

The kitchen was once separated from the living room, most likely to contain the smell or maintain privacy during meal preparations.

In recent years, however, it’s no longer the same, as cooking is now more of a fun hobby for many homeowners. Thus, the open kitchen plan enters the scene, creating a space without walls that separate the kitchen from the living room.

The modern open kitchen layout is a top trend for many remodelers since it gives an impression of a spacious ground floor, even in small homes, and allows natural flow from one area to the next.

Building A Home Office

With flexible work schedules and remote working conditions brought about by the global pandemic, most are working from home. Although you can work from any room in your house, a dedicated workspace may be preferable, particularly if you need a place to store work-related items, like files, printers, and office supplies.

So, if you’re going to renovate your home, consider transforming a spare bedroom or an unused basement into a home office. This way, you’ll have a dedicated space for work without any disruptions. Additionally, keep your home office a conducive space to maintain a healthy mindset and have better productivity.

Extending The Indoors Into The Outdoors

Among the trending renovations, you might want to create an appealing outdoor living space that’ll serve as an extension of the indoors. Outdoor spaces are becoming a must-have for many homeowners, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors and safely host small gatherings with family or friends.

If you want to get the most of your new addition, include elements, like large-sized sliding or folding glass doors that provide easy access to the outdoors and vice versa.

You might also want to invest in drop-down screens for the porch to keep insects away, a pergola, outdoor heating lamps, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, water features, an in-ground pool, and cozy seating for a relaxing space.

Conducting Window Upgrades

If you’re one of the many homeowners who spend more time indoors, you can upgrade your windows as well. Although it’ll take up a significant amount of your renovation project budget, the upgrade will be worth it. It’ll make any room look appealing and lively even during the winter season.

While updating your windows, make sure you choose the appropriate window treatments that work best to complete the look.

Providing Built-In Storage

As you plan your home renovation project, don’t forget about the storage. One of the effective ways to minimize the clutter in your home is to provide built-in storage on your next renovation project. The addition of cabinets or shelves works as highly versatile storage to keep all your belongings in their right places and lessen visual clutter.

Think about all the items you need to store, so you can design cabinets that accommodate everything, including odd-sized objects and cleaning essentials.

Final Thoughts

A home renovation project will work wonders on the appearance and functionality of your property. All these recent trends are worth considering to make your place an inviting and appealing space for your family.