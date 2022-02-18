TimeOn Kairos Polytechnic has concluded plans to hold its ‘Catchment Communities Awareness and Open House Campaign Event’, studio launching and bus-stop naming tomorrow, February 19 at the institution’s premises in Abule Egba area of Lagos.

This was stated, Friday, in a release by The Registrar of TimeOn Kairos Polytechnic, Mrs. Eniola Ogundipe.

She said: “TimeOn KAIROS Polytechnic (TKP) and TimeOn Kairos Educational and Vocational Institute (TKEVI) are community-based higher institutions with track record of providing quality education needed in developing today’s youths for the boundless opportunities in the 21st century.”

She said that the programme become imperative considering the institution’s commitment toward targeting young bright minds, especially residents within Alimsoho, Agege, Ifako and Agbodo-Oke-Odo axis with sound education academically, professionally, and vocationally.

“There are series of other important events that will take place on these days. They are bus stop naming, studio launching (TV, radio, and photography), and 2022 JAMB registration and UTME informatics,” she added.

She noted that the programme featured Community familiarisation tours on February 17 and 18, and the grand finale on February 19 at the TimeOn KAIROS Polytechnic premises.

Among the guests expected at the event are government officials, community leaders, school principals, religious leaders, youth representatives, students, Founding President/Chief Executive Officer, African Foundation\Project for Peace and Love Initiatives and Proprietor of TKP, Dr Titus Kolawole Oyeyemi, and the Rector, John Ekundayo Idowu, among others.

Vanguard News