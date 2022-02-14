By Jimitota Onoyume

Governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Charles Obada has called on aspirants for the plum job from Delta central that are aggrieved with their rejection by the Delta central 2023 Group, code named DC -23, to join forces with him ahead of the party’s primary and general election next year.

Obada who spoke to the Vanguard at his residence in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area, recalled that he kicked against the DC-23 from the begining because he saw in the body a drive to force their preferred aspirant on Urhobo, adding that he warned his fellow aspirants then to be wary of the body.

“I shouted from the beginning that the DC-23 was not a proper body to take up the task they went for. And I refused to be part of the charade they did in the name of screening of Governorship aspirants of Urhobo extraction in the PDP Now those who submitted to the body are condemning the outcome.”.

” I denounced the body from the beginning. Now most aspirants who participated have been screened out or better put rejected by the body. Now they are crying that the PDP should do the screening. This was what I said from the beginning. Now they have shot themselves on the foot. “

“I will come again now to give them another advice , that they should take it that they have been screened out.and rejected by the DC-23. They should join any other governorship aspirant available, like myself that didn’t submit to the DC -23.”

“My train is steaming. I assure them of good relationship under my umbrella. I have a senior brother among the governorship aspirants screened out, Hon Chief Ejaife Odebala. We have been relating. Let me appeal to him specially that we should put heads together. The state belongs to us all. “

“I like to say that the three left in the camp of the DC-23 , nothing will come out of the arrangement . They will just knock their heads before the place will collapse finally”

“I want to use this medium to appeal to my party, the PDP, that as the most formidable aspirant, they should back me . Give me all the support. “

Obada said he was not against power rotational arrangement .

“When it comes to zoning, the state has been doing well. It’s nice for the governor to come to the Delta central. But my position is that I don’t bother about zoning. If any tribe wants to contest, no problem. I am going to floor all the aspirants.

I have good relationship with all tribes in the state.”

” Let me say this that I am pleased with the governor of the state, governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He is doing a very remarkable job”..

“I have actually kept on a low profile so as not to distract his administration. The empty vessels have been making the noise, burning out their firewood when it is not near the battle field”

“Papa E.K Clark is my father. In 2003 when I went for his blessings , he told me he.had given it to Chief James Ibori. This time I was fortunate to have a phone call with him and I told him , that he should reserve my blessings”.

“Chief James Ibori is one of the leaders of our party and in the state I have very high respect for. I have several other leaders I regard highly.across the state..Chief Oscar Ibru. They are many. And I relate healthily with them all”.