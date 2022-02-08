…Abduct several others

…Demand N60m ransom

…Blind man among victims

By Wole Mosadomi

Terrorists have again invaded two local government areas in Niger State, killing no fewer than 44 villagers, including a blind man while many were abducted.

It was gathered, yesterday, that the terrorists that invaded Shiroro and Munya local government areas of the state, weekend, are already demanding N60 million for the release of those abducted.

Vanguard gathered that the villages deeply affected are Galadinma Kolgo, Erena, Chukuba, and Allawa in Shiroro LGA where the gunmen killed 27 persons.

Mostly killed were women and children while 28 other women, three men and children, whose number could not be ascertained, were abducted.

It was also gathered that the terrorists had last Saturday stormed some villages in Munya local government area of the state where a blind man and 16 other villagers were massacred.

The villages affected were Guni, Dazza and Zagzaga in Munya Local Government Area, where no fewer than 10 women and an unspecified number of children were abducted before setting their houses and farmlands ablaze.

President, Lakpma Youth Association, Jibril Allawa, who confirmed the killings and abduction, said the terrorists had already opened up discussions with relatives of those abducted and were demanding N60 million before they could be released.

“Already, most of the affected communities in the two local government areas are now ghost towns as the villagers have taken refuge at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp in Central Primary School, Gwada.”

Also, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Abubakar Kokki, while confirming the development, said the gunmen stormed the communities in a convoy of motorcycles with each carrying two or three others, inflicting carnage and held the communities hostage for several hours.

According to him, “these villagers can no longer harvest their farm produce because the gunmen have warned them to stay away from their farms. We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments to intervene immediately.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for more confirmation.

