By Ibrahim Hassan–Wuyo

Locals in Rigachikun community, some few kilometres to Kaduna metropolis have said that terrorists were now on the prowl in the area and had abducted a girl who was about to be married, and 4 others at the Kasan Dam hamlet.

The police were yet to react to the development, but the leader in the area, Malam Abdulrasheed said the terrorists attack was the first in the community.

” We have informed the police about it. They were yet to contact the families of the victims,” he said.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the PPRO in Kaduna State was yet to respond to inquiries on the attack.

According to locals, the terrorists came to the community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 5 locals including the girl who was about to get married.

” They came heavily armed to the community near Kasan Dam at about 1am on Wednesday “

“They went to 3 houses and picked the victims at gun point. In one of the houses, there was a woman with her grandchildren sleeping. They took her grandchild, who was about to be married. “

When contacted, the old woman said “we were fast asleep. They came into our room, disrupted our sleep and asked Khadija and Sabilu to follow them.”

“They stole our phone and a bread that we kept on the table. We were thrown into confusion,” she said.

Local vigilantes were sighted in the area on Thursday, while other residents were seen pursuing their businesses.