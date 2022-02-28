.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have kidnapped 8 persons in Madauchi village near Birnin Yero community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The community leader, Malam Suleman said the terrorists raided the community on Sunday night.

“When they came, they shot sporadically and many residents ran away,” he said.

“They injured locals and forced them into their vehicle. Since the villagers were taken away, nothing has been heard from the bandits or the victims.”

“Please security agents should come to our area. Criminals are terrorising us,” he said

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalig is yet to confirm the incident and did not respond to text messages sent to him.

A local said the area has become a den of criminals.

He said seven people were murdered by bandits at Ungwan Mallam, in the same community two days ago, wondering what attracted criminals to the community.

“In this community, there are no rich men. We are all peasant farmers who eat from hand to mouth. Many residents in our community are finding it difficult to have even one meal a day. Yet, criminals, bandits have been terrorising our community.”

