Idowu Bankole

The Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has endorsed the Presidential Ambition of Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Aminu Tambuwal who was in the state earlier today in continuation of his nationwide 2023 Presidential consultation led a powerful delegation including former governor of Sokoto state Attahairu Bafarawa, former deputy governor of Sokoto state and ex-minister for water resources Muntari Shagari as well as former minister Engineer Bello Sulaiman, Sokoto State PDP youth leader Ahadiya Mustpaha Mbinji were received by the entire Kebbi PDP state excos.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Governor Tambuwal said he is in Kebbi to consult with the leaders in the state for his Presidential aspiration adding that with the level of reception he received by the entire Kebbi PDP exos and structure, he is convinced that PDP is back in Kebbi state.

He said with a united house, PDP will reclaim Kebbi and Nigeria again.

“APC has failed Nigeria. International organisations have rated Nigeria as the world poverty capital and it’s time to change the narrative, Tambuwal said.

” PDP has ruled Nigeria before and now APC has ruled and you all have seen the negative difference. The mantra they campaigned on has failed. So it’s time for us to change the fortunes of this country. I urge you all to remain united and committed.”

He thanked the state exco for the success recorded during the just concluded local government elections in the state noting that it’s a sign that the party is ready to reclaim the state.

Tambuwal was received by the entire Kebbi PDP state exco led by the party chairman, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru as well as former minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, General Ishaya Bamayi, General Bello Siyaki.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Usman Bello Suru, said the Kebbi state PDP is fully in support of Governor Tambuwal’s ambition.

To demonstrate this, he asked all delegates, Kebbi state PDP local government chairmen and state exco to identify themselves.

Bello Alihru Mohammed, who opened the floor of the discussion said Nigeria is in a bad shape under the government of Buhari and the Kebbi state PDP is backing Tambuwal not because he’s from Sokoto but because he’s competent to rule Nigeria.

“We know his competence. We knew him when he was an aide when he became a Lawmaker when he became speaker and his performance as governor of Sokoto.

” He is qualified to rule this country and we recognised his quality and we assure you of our support,” he said.

On his part, former Sokoto governor, Alhaji Bafrawa said Tambuwal is the right person for the job as he possesses the experience of a Lawmaker, member of the Judiciary and as well as a two-term governor who has performed credibly well.

