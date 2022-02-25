By Davies Iheamnachor

A middle aged man suspected to be a vandal has been electrocuted at Choba Area of Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the suspect died Thursday night while trying to steal from a transformer in Choba Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It is suspected that the victim had gone to steal from the transformer before power was restored and he was trapped.

A source, privy to the incident, who gave his name as Chika Emmanuel, said the people of the area woke Thursday morning to see dead body of the victim on the transformation.

Chika said they do not know whether the victim was a vandal or had committed suicide on the electricity facility.

He said: “We woke up today to see the dead body of a young man on the transformer around Choba court.

“It is like he came to steal from the transformer before PHED restored light and he was eventually trapped.”

“Some people said he lives on Choba. We don’t know so know whether he committed suicide.”

The Head, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Anonyai, who confirmed the development said a statement would soon be raised on the incident.