By Emmanuel Okogba

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Austin Eguavoen believes the issue of having more than enough good players to select from is a good headache any manager would love to have.

Eguavoen already with a pool of more than enough players to prosecute the World Cup play-off against Ghana next month got handed another option when FIFA approved the nationality switch of Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman.

Lookman who can play as a winger will slug it out with Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu, Samuel Chukwueze and captain Ahmed Musa. But while Lookman is not expected to stroll into the team and get a starter’s shirt, his addition intensifies the competition for a starting role in the Super Eagles set-up.

In attack, the Super Eagles is spoiled for choice parading the likes of Odion Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Sodiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho and Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen

Although the team crashed out in the Round of 16 at the just concluded AFCON, they won the heart of Nigerians with the pattern of football they played which was completely different from what Gernot Rohr’s sack left Eguavoen with.

“It is always an honour to serve the country. I was impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the AFCON in Cameroon, and I feel privileged to lead the group”, Eguavoen said during a virtual meeting with NFF members and Super Eagles players on Tuesday night.

“We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb. We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the Government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.”

Eguavoen who also attended two World Cups with the Super Eagles, alongside Emmanuel Amuneke, has the task of leading Nigeria to her 7th World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

