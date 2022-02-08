By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, branch of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, Tuesday, said they were mobilising her members in view of the Union’s proposed oncoming strike action.

The union said if the grievances of ASUU were not addressed, the proposed strike action would be total, comprehensive and indefinite.

The Federal Government and ASUU have been having irreconcilable differences, following the former’s alleged inability to fulfill its promises to the Union.

The ASUU/AE-FUNAI Branch declared Wednesday, February 9, as work-free day to enable the Union mobilise for the strike action.

A statement from the branch chairperson, Comrade Ogugua Egwu, explained that the academic staff would not take part in meetings and any other university activity on Wednesday.

Comrade Egwu said the mobilisation of congress was meant to properly enlighten the academic staff on what the strike action entailed and what necessitated it.

He said ASUU was aggrieved that for over 12 years, the Federal Government failed to review the conditions of service of academic staff even after various MoUs and MoAs have been willingly signed by the FG and ASUU.

According to Egwu, the failure of the Federal Government has made the Academic Staff among the least paid lecturers in the world.

Members are also not happy that the salary being paid through ‘monstrous’ IPPIS had further increased their sufferings because of the extreme confusion and inconsistencies associated with the payment platform .

He also disclosed that an implementation task committee had been set up by the Union to monitor compliance to the lecture-free day.

