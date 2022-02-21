By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will meet on Tuesday to find an amicable solution to the contentious issues that made the university teachers down tools.

Recall that ASUU had declared a one-month warning strike starting from Monday, February 14 to press home their demands.

Both the federal government and ASUU have been trading blames since the later declared industrial action as each is accusing the other of insincerity.

However, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is the Conciliator-in-Chief of the Federal Government has scheduled to meet with the leadership of ASUU on Tuesday in his office.

This was disclosed by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The letter read: “The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be meeting with the Executive of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU and relevant Government Agencies.

The meeting is scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, 22nd February 2022. Time: 1 pm

Venue: Honorable Minister’s Conference room.”

Vanguard News Nigeria