There is no gain saying that Senator T. A. Orji is currently the most productive Senator Abia Central Senatorial District has ever produced since 1999 till date.

OCHENDO has boldly confronted the factors that have held Abia Central Senatorial Zone down as a constituency and is not relenting in his determination to ensure that by the time he concludes his tenure come 2023, his name would have been boldly and firmly etched in gold in the minds of his constituents and beyond.

The INTER AFRICAN COMMITTEE WORLDWIDE has proposed A PRESTIGIOUS AWARD for Sen.T.A.Orji as the “MOST DISTINGUISHED SENATOR IN NIGERIA 2021/2022” .

The presentation of the MILLENNIUM award to OCHENDO will take place in SOUTH AFRICA.

The criteria of which Sen.T.A.Orji was chosen/selected among all the 109 senators in Nigeria includes:

Education.

Apart from Gani Fawehinmi Scholarship Award for Nigerian students which offers scholarship for 40 undergraduates (mainly first year students) and David Oyedepo Foundation that has also consistently offers scholarship for first year African Students at Covenant University Lagos.

Senator T.A.Orji has been adjudged by the NGO (The Inter African Committee Worldwide) as the largest provider of Scholarship for Undergraduates of all courses and from all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Ochendo has for 16 years running consistently offers scholarship for indigent and intelligent students from Abia State (thus for his state while he was governor and now for his constituents as Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District).

The scholarship which started with 60 students as beneficiaries, has today increased to over 210 beneficiaries annually and each was presented with a cash of N100,000.

No individual/politician in Nigeria has attained such feat.

HEALTH.

Aside from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHIN) that sponsored FREE EYE SURGERY for 115 and 102 cataract patients respectively in 2018 and 2019 and Lagos State University Hospital (LASUTH) in conjunction with South Korea Health Provider called “VISION CARE” which provided FREE EYE SURGERY for 100 Cataract patients.

Senator T.A.Orji FREE EYES SURGERY INITIATIVE recorded the highest number of beneficiaries in a FREE EYES SURGERY ever sponsored by an individual/politician in Nigeria.

Over 1500 blind patients (blindness caused by cataract) from Abia Central Senatorial District and beyond benefitted from Sen T.A.Orji FREE EYES SURGERY INITIATIVE and is still counting.

WATER

Sen. T.A.Orji distinguished himself in partisan politics. One would have expected that Ochendo wouldn’t do much projects in the local government areas of his predecessors,( because his predecessors were expected to develop their respective LGA) rather Ochendo proved everyone wrong by executing more laudable projects In the LGAs of his predecessors.

For instance, Ochendo constructed 10 motorized boreholes in Osisioma Ngwa LGA, ( local government of Sen. Nkechi Nwogu) and he replicated same in Isiala Ngwa South (LGA of Sen. Bob Nwanunu) and Umuahia South (LGA of Sen. Chris Adighije).

Even in Isiala Ngwa North Ochendo constructed a solar powered motorized borehole at Osaka Umuofor and Umuezenta.

He constructed over 12 Solar Powered/motorized boreholes in Umuahia North and Ikwuano LGAs.

Under Sen.T.A.Orji’s tenure as Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone, he has constructed over 30 boreholes across the constituency.

One thing worthy of note is that these boreholes were constructed in rural areas where their were non availability of water supply.

Senator T.A.Orji is today one of the senators in Nigeria that provided the largest number of Motorized boreholes for his constituency.

3 LAW MAKING.

The primary function of a legislator is to make laws.

To this end, Ochendo once again distinguished himself among other senators via the following:

Sen.T.A.Orji was rated the “Highest in Legislative Productivity” in a Report Card of the 9th Senate Volume one, Number one (June 2019-May 2020) entitled ” How former Governors Stand in Bills Chart of the 9th Senate”. Ochendo was also adjudged the third most productive Senator in the senate due to numerous bills he had sponsored in the red chambers.

He sponsored over 16 bills and moved over 10 motions at the senate plenary.

Worthy of mention is the Bill SB 256, The Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC).

This bill has been enacted and has helped place Nigeria among the leading countries of the world.

This MILLENNIUM AWARD slated to take place in South Africa in the second quarter of the year has Sen.T.A.Orji as the only Senator from Nigeria to be recognised and honoured by the organisation ( The INTER AFRICAN COMMITTEE WORLDWIDE).

An organisation whose primary objectives are to provide help/shelter/aid to poverty & disease struck poor people and facilities for old people, children and disable persons for their welfare in Africa.

This MILLENNIUM AWARD is an event of epoch making significance in African political history.

As we say a big CONGRATULATIONS to Senator T.A.Orji may we also pray for Ochendo and support his sincere efforts.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!

Chinweuba Wachukwu.