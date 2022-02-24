UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has been appointed as a Chairman Board of Trustees, St James College, Sierra Leone in according to the letter that was written to His Excellence, UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu through the Mr. Tambay Mansaray, Head of Marking & External Relations of St. James College which dated February, 20th 2022.

St James College, Sierra Leone which was registered, approved and finally accredited with reference number NCTVA/ACC/021 by Federal Government of Sierra Leone of National Council for Technical Vocational and other Academic Awards which is established by Act 10 of October, 2001, as a successor to the Institute of Education for the purpose of Accreditation, Validation, Examination and Certifications Service for Polytechnics, Teachers College and Technical Vocational Institutions, St James College is accredited by World Accreditation Commission USA, St James College is also an official accredited member of worldwide constituent campuses of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in USA which is a world acclaimed distinguished recognized research university.

While responding to his appointment Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu who is a Fellow and World Acclaimed Distinguished Research Professor of Cambridge Scholars Publishing at United Kingdom appreciated the effort of Mr.Tambay Mansaray, Head of Marking & External Relations of St. James College and his management for his appointment as a Chairman of Board of Trustees of the St. James College that is located at 21 college road off congo Cross, Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa and he promised to promote the name of the St. James College to the world at large.