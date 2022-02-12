Network

.Vows to forestall further breakdown

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Twelve days after the national data infrastructure collapsed, causing a technical glitch that paralyzed operations of banks, telecom operators, immigration, and other critical agencies of government, the service outage has been restored.

This was announced by the custodian of the Federal government backbone infrastructure, Galaxy Backbone limited on Saturday.

In a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Chidi Okpala, the organization said the outage experienced by some of its customers earlier as reported in the media has now been completely resolved.

It assured that its team of Engineers, Service Delivery and Support Experts would be working closely with the customers as they resume their services to the public in the event of any problems that may need resolution.

While expressing confidence in the ability and doggedness of all the Engineers and Application Experts who worked round the clock since the breakdown occurred, the organization thanked all its customers for their patience until the glitch was resolved.

The statement reads in part: “Galaxy Backbone (GBB) is pleased to report that the outage experienced by some of our customers earlier reported has now been completely resolved.

“The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone, Professor Muhammad Bello Abubakar and the entire management thank all our customers for standing by us and believing in our ability and competence to get this resolved.

“We are proud of the doggedness and dedication of all the Engineers and Application Experts who worked round the clock since this issue occurred and never gave up until this was fully resolved.

“We also thank well-meaning Nigerians and our stakeholders who believed in our ability to get this resolved.”

While reiterating that the temporary outage experienced by their customers had nothing to do with any form of security breach on the company’s Infrastructure as earlier stated on some platforms, Okpala affirmed that the security of data of its customers and stakeholders remain a top priority to them, as they strive to maintain the highest level of international standards, equipment and policies in ensuring data is kept secure at all times.

According to him, the organization had during the period of the outage, worked closely with its customers and all communication shared had been consistent at all levels with no contradictions.

“We have put in all the necessary structures based on global standards to ensure that such an outage is never again experienced by any of our customers in either the public or private sector.

“As our customers resume their services to the public, our team of Engineers, Service Delivery and Support Experts would be working closely with them in the event of any problems that may need resolution.

“We are committed to maintaining excellent service delivery and enhancement of the digital services experience of our customers,” he added.

Recall that the breakdown of the backbone infrastructure occurred about 12 days ago, affected most government agencies like immigration, Police, Road Safety and telecom operators among other critical public institutions.

Most of the telecom subscribers lamented their inability to retrieve lost SIM cards or get new ones due to the non-accessibility of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC portal.

The story was not different from the experience of bank customers who also complained of the inability of their various banks to link their Biometric Verification Number, BVN with their National Identity Numbers, NINs.

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC had on Monday debunked the earlier report that attributed the glitch to the collapse of its server but attributed the collapse to a government agency in I charge of ICT infrastructure.

The development necessitated emergency series of stakeholders’ meeting to find a lasting solution to the hitch.