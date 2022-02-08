.

Says he wants to Operate in an Atmosphere of Open Competition

APC now 70 Senators, PDP, 38 Senators, YPP, 1 Senator

As Lawan rules Sekibo out of Order

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

SENATOR Emmanuel Bwacha, representing Taraba South on Tuesday dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Bwacha announced his decision on the floor of the Senate during the plenary.

Prior to his joining the APC, Senator Bwacha was the Deputy Minority Leader.

According to him, he left the PDP because he wants to operate in an atmosphere of open Competition and also because of what he described as the huge division and factionalization of his party in his home state.

He said that there is a presence of APC in his Senatorial District of Taraba State.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that with the latest development, the ruling APC has 70 Senators; PDP has 38 Senators while the Young Progressives Party, YPP has one Senator.

The President of the Senate ruled Senator George Sekibo, PDP, Rivers East out of order.

Sekibo had earlier raised a Constitutional point of order, citing section 68 of 1999 Constitution as amended, challenging Bwacha of not having genuine reasons to leave the PDP against the backdrop that there was no crisis in the party.

