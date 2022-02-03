By Gabriel Enogholase

A combined team of security operatives made up of the police, army and vigilante men, yesterday, killed three suspected kidnappers terrorising motorists along the Benin/Ekpoma road in Edo State.

The incident occurred at Okwo in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers had reportedly taken over the ever busy highway earlier on Tuesday but were driven into the forest by security operatives who engaged them in a gun battle.

Travellers plying the road were held up for hours while the security operatives engaged the hoodlums.

It was gathered that an unidentified young man, who was driving a Lexus SUV was hit by stray bullet on his shoulder.

Confirming the development, the state Police Command spokesman, Mr Kontongs Bello, said: “It happened Tuesday at 0620 hours, Okwo in Ehor area, but the combined team of the police and the military foiled the attempt. Nobody was kidnapped, one person, a young man driving Lexus 350 was hit in his car in his shoulder.

“Meanwhile, today (Wednesday), the hoodlums came out again and three of them were gunned down by the combined team of the police, military and vigilante. Edo must be safe.”