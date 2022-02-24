A 40-year-old sales representative, Ifeanyi Ozobio, on Thursday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing 120 cartons of engine oil worth two million Naira.

Ozobio, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Abiola Moshood, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in February at Plot C35, Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Lagos.

Moshood said that the engine oil belonged to Auto-Sheck Oil and Gas Ltd.

He said that the defendant could not give an account of the missing engine oil when the company’s account books were reviewed.

Moshood noted that the alleged offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section provides for seven years’ jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

Magistrate N. A. Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum

Layeni ordered that the sureties must deposit N20, 000 each with the court’s chief registrar and provide six months’ bank statement of account.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 16 for mention.

