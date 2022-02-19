By Sola Ogundipe
- Use only approved portable containers and store containers at room temperature, away from sources of heat or ignition such as the sun, portable heaters, sparks, and flames; keep in a well-ventilated area.
- Avoid spilling petrol on your skin or inhaling the vapour. Use absorbent materials to clean up and prevent the spill from spreading. Open caps of storage containers only during filling and pouring to minimise the release of fuel vapours.
- Never siphon petrol by mouth. It is harmful if swallowed. If ingested, do not induce vomiting, but get medical help immediately. Use approved siphoning equipment to remove fuel. Do not use a hose.
- Avoid prolonged or repeated skin contact with petrol. Wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water in case of contact.
- Avoid inhaling petrol vapours or mists.
- Remove any clothing that is wet with petrol, let the liquid evaporate completely outdoors before washing. Thoroughly clean such clothing before reuse.
- Never use petrol as a cleaning agent.
- Do not over-fill a container. Leave a little space to allow for expansion. Do not put containers of fuel inside the passenger area of a vehicle. Keep filled fuel containers outdoors or in well-ventilated areas.