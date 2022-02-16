By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United interim coach, Ralf Rangnick described Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in his side’s 2-0 win over Brighton last night as amazing, saying the striker had a good performance.

Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring, cutting a frustrated figure anytime he fails to, amidst rumors of a strained relationship with the manager.

The drought was the longest the Portugese had suffered since 2009, but his effort in the 51st sent United on their way to a much needed victory and pushed them into top four.

Ronaldo scored against Brighton to end a six-game drought

“That was an amazing goal,” Rangnick in repsonse to what he thought of Ronaldo’s goal.

“Not only an important one but an amazing goal.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo statue causes controversy in India

“I think overall it was a good performance by Cristiano. Energetically, he was on there, he was always trying to help the teammates, so I think in the last weeks definitely the best performance by him and a very, very important goal for us.”

The win will also put an end to a rumored division between Rangnick and Ronaldo. The coach had only recently called on the 37-year-old to score more goals from chances created.

“It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. He should score more goals, it’s obvious”, Rangnick told the press

“I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn’t score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it’s an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don’t score enough goals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria