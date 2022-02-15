Eguma

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma has won the League Bloggers Association Manager of The Month award for January, beating three other coaches in the process.

Eguma’s Rivers United had an unbeaten run in the mentioned month, recording three wins and three draws. One of the wins was a 1-3 victory on the road against MFM FC.

In that time, the team scored 10 goals and conceded just 3 times, and currently sit at the top of the NPFL table.

He defeated Deji Ayeni of Sunshine Stars, Plateau United’s Fidelis Ilechukwu and Gbenga Ogunbote of Remo Stars to win the award.

