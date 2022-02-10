By Steve Oko

Former Chief of Army Staff COAS Lt Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika has lamented the rising cost of maize, saying it has made poultry farming an unprofitable enterprise in Nigeria.

The former Army Chief who is into farming made the lamentation during a media chat with newsmen after a tour of his green farm and poultry farm in his Ovim Isuikwuato country home.

He said that agriculture was a sector that could provide the much-needed job opportunities for the teeming youths but regretted that the needed structures were not yet in place.

” If we want to be self-sufficient we need to do certain things”, Gen. Ihejirika asserted.

Gen. Ihejirika who said he had a passion for agriculture urged youths to develop an interest in the sector for personal reliance despite the prevailing challenges.

The former COAS who is also into fishery regretted that a lot of people had abandoned their fish farms due to the high cost of fish feeds.

He appealed for Government intervention to encourage youths engagement in the sector which he said would not only help to solve the protein needs of the country but help to reduce the growing insecurity in the land.

