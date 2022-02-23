…Ask Army, Navy, Police, DSS to restore peace in Anambra

…Say criminals terrorising state



By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives, Tuesday, asked the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on security to curb the incessant killings going in the country.



It will be recalled that the House had on April 27, 2021, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency, following the growing spate of attacks and kidnappings across the country.



Jolted by the continued criminal activities of non-state actors, terrorising Anambra State, the House at the plenary, asked Federal Government to wake up to its responsibilities of securing the lives and property of Nigerians.



It, therefore, urged the National Security Adviser, NSA, Inspector-General Police, Director-General, Department of State Service, DSS, Army, Navy and other security agencies to form a joint task force to restore security in Anambra State, especially Anambra South, bordering Imo State.



The motion leading to the resolution was moved under urgent national importance by Chris Azubogu, who represents Nnewi/Ekwusigo federal constituency of Anambra State.



In his motion, Azubogu said criminals had taken over Anambra State, killing innocent citizens, including traditional rulers.



He said: “The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and property, hence the call to restore full security in Anambra State, especially Anambra South senatorial zone, bordering Imo State.



“Non-state actors, mostly criminals have, taken over part of Anambra State and have been killing innocent citizens and creating fear that well-meaning citizens, including traditional rulers and responsible citizens have deserted their home towns.

‘’Some prominent traditional rulers in Anambra State have deserted their kingdoms and resorted to residing in the state capital, Awka or Abuja.



“About a week ago, gunmen operated in Aguata LGA of Anambra State killing at least four persons, one of their victims being an official of Anambra State Traffic Management Agency, ASTMA, directing traffic at the ever-busy Ekwulobia roundabout.



‘’They were also said to have killed two other persons at Oko, Igboukwu and yet another person close to Ekwulobia Girls Secondary School. They have also been operating within Nnewi, Ihiala, Nnobi, Ukpor axis.



“The most recent killing of Chief Gab Ofoma, a Senior Estate Surveyor and Valuer, a foremost industrialist and Chairman/CEO, Ofoma Associates Ltd on Sunday, February 20 by these criminals along Mbosi/Ihiala/Iseke road and the killing of Mr. Sule Matthew, a first class graduate of Bayero University, Kano, and other occupants of the vehicle conveying them to Anambra State for his National Youth Service.



“An attempt was also made on the life of Chief Fabian Nworah of Efab Properties by these blood-thirsty criminals when he visited Anambra State and many others too numerous to mention.



“These have negatively affected both economic and social lives, increased hardship on the citizens and heightened fear, thereby causing many problems in the society.”



The motion, when put to voice vote, received the support of majority of the House and was adopted.

Vanguard News Nigeria