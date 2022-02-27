.

By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

FOLLOWING THE attack on its operatives in Lagos Island, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, said it was on the trail of drug barons and peddlers operating the notorious drug haven.

It also said it was on the trail of some suspects known as Patey Boys who attacked its operatives with guns, bottles and stones.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Director of Media and Publicity of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said it has identified those who sponsored the attacks and the drug barons operating in the area adding that plans are in top gear to apprehend them.

Babafemi said: “A number of the suspects escaped during the attack and we are looking for them. They mobilized attack against our men but those in our custody will face charges upon conclusion of investigations.

“We know those who sponsored them, they are wanted drug kingpins.”

Some suspected drug peddlers, weekend, attacked officers of the NDLEA, who had gone to arrest a female drug baron.

The incident, which took place on Lagos Island, saw the suspects known as Patey Boys attacking the operatives with guns, bottles and stones.

Sherifat Lawal, was said to have turned the area into a drug haven.

He said despite the attack by hoodlums, the suspect and six others were arrested during the raid.

Babafemi had said: “A major drug kingpin operating the notorious Patey Lagos Island drug haven, in Lagos State, Mrs Sherifat Kehinde Lawal, has been arrested along with six other suspects by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, who also recovered 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine in a raid on Saturday 26th February 2022.”

